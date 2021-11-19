MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IndiGrid consortium lowest bidder for Rs 170 crore transmission project

The estimated cost for the project is around Rs 170 crore, as per the filing.

PTI
November 19, 2021 / 09:36 PM IST
A consortium of Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid's arms has emerged as the lowest bidder for a power transmission project worth Rs 170 crore in tariff-based bidding.

"Consortium of IndiGrid 1 Ltd and IndiGrid 2 Ltd (wholly-owned subsidiaries of India Grid Trust) participated in the tariff-based competitive bidding to establish Transmission system for evacuation of power from Renewable (RE) Projects in Osmanabad area (1 GW) in Maharashtra' on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd," a BSE filing said.

The estimated cost for the project is around Rs 170 crore, as per the filing. "Our bid of 16.74 crore levelised tariff has been noted as L1 during the reverse auction conducted on 18th November 2021. We await receipt of Letter of Intent and will release necessary intimation in due course," the company said.
