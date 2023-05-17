Hyundai ties up with Shell to install fast chargers at 36 dealerships

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it has tied up with Shell India to install 60 kW fast chargers across 36 of its dealerships in the country.

The company has signed a memorandum of agreement with Shell India Markets Pvt Ltd in this regard, the automaker said in a statement.

The strategic partnership aims to increase the expansion of charging infrastructure for battery electric vehicles in the country, it added.

"Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles by customers to achieve the national goal of carbon neutrality," Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO Unsoo Kim said.

Hyundai currently has an existing network of 72 electric vehicle dealers in 45-cities.

Shell India Director Sanjay Varkey said the strategic partnership with Hyundai aims to improve the charging infrastructure for battery electric vehicles in India by offering easy access and dynamic availability for a safe, reliable, and seamless charging experience.