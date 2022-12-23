 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How India is helping Google Search become more natural and intuitive

Vikas SN
Dec 23, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST

India is at the forefront of visual and voice search adoption across the world, Google's Reid says.

India is playing a key role in helping Google make its search results more natural and intuitive by pushing the limits of the company's natural language understanding, a senior company executive told Moneycontrol.

"Unlike in the United States, new Internet users in India have no preconception about what you should be able to ask or say (to a search engine). Therefore, they just ask it the way they want. This pushes us to really understand natural speech and queries much more aggressively," Liz Reid, Vice President, Google Search told Moneycontrol in an interview.

For example, the percentage of Indians who use voice queries on a daily basis is nearly twice the global average, making it critical to solve for mixed language queries such as Hinglish (a combination of Hindi and English).

"India is a place where if you can't solve that multiple languages query, you're just not meeting users' needs. So it pushes us, but we would expect that as we get better with Hinglish, it can then probably help Spanglish (Spanish and English) or other countries where languages are combined," Reid said.

This is critical for Google, which wants to make its traditional search experience more visual and interactive for users by combining images, sounds, text, and speech to help them find what they're looking for.

According to Reid, India is at the forefront of visual and voice search adoption across the world.