English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join Commodity Ki Paathshala on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

H&M pauses placing new orders in Myanmar

The world’s second-biggest fashion retailer cited practical difficulties to operate in the country, including challenges related to manufacturing and infrastructure, raw material imports and transport of finished goods.

Reuters
March 08, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
Representative Image.

Representative Image.


Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Monday it was shocked by the use of deadly force against protesters in Myanmar and that it had paused placing orders in the country.


“Although we refrain from taking any immediate action regarding our long-term presence in the country, we have at this point paused placing new orders with our suppliers,” Serkan Tanka, Country Manager Myanmar, said in an email.


H&M to expand physical stores in India

“This is due to practical difficulties and an unpredictable situation limiting our ability to operate in the country, including challenges related to manufacturing and infrastructure, raw material imports and transport of finished goods.”

Reuters
TAGS: #Business #H&M #Myanmar #Myanmar coup #Serkan Tanka
first published: Mar 8, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.