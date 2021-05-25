MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HDFC to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore by issuing bonds

The country's largest mortgage lender will offer coupon rate of 6 per cent per annum on the bonds, the issue for which opens on May 28, 2021.

PTI
May 25, 2021 / 09:43 PM IST
Representative image (Image: Moneycontrol)

Representative image (Image: Moneycontrol)

HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it will raise up to Rs 7,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The base issue size for the secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is Rs 5,000 crore with option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The country's largest mortgage lender will offer coupon rate of 6 per cent per annum on the bonds, the issue for which opens on May 28, 2021. The issue will close on the same day. "The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," it said.

Senior citizens special fixed deposit: Here's what interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda

The bonds have a tenor of 4 years and 363 days, and the redemption date is set as May 29, 2026. The arranger of the issue is Axis Bank. HDFC stock closed 0.45 per cent lower at Rs 2,528.90 on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #HDFC #HDFC bonds #Mortgage lender
first published: May 25, 2021 09:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.