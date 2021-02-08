HCL Technologies offers employees bonus worth Rs 700 crore to mark $10-billion milestone

HCL Technologies (HCL), on February 8, announced that it would celebrate crossing the $10-billion milestone in revenues for 2020 by issuing employees worldwide a one-time special bonus worth over Rs 700 crore.

As per a statement from the company, all employees with one year of service or greater will receive a bonus, the equivalent of 10 days’ salary.

The company called the milestone ‘historic’ as it comes just 20 years after HCL’s IPO. It acknowledged employees’ consistent achievements, long-term relationships with leading companies and its network partners and stakeholders.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset. Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of our HCL family has demonstrated immense commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of the organization. The $10 billion revenue milestone is a testament of our remarkable resilience as an organization and the entrepreneurial spirit of our 159,000+ employees. With this gesture, we want to sincerely express our gratitude to our employees and their families for all their support,” Apparao VV, Chief HR Officer, HCL Technologies said.

The special bonus will be paid to employees in February 2021, amounting to approximately $90 million plus payroll taxes in some countries, the impact of which is excluded from the FY21 EBIT guidance provided by the company in January, the statement said.