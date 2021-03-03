English
Generic Engineering Construction and Projects bags construction orders worth Rs 81 crore

The work orders include a residential project based in Panvel worth Rs 44.68 crore from Cityopia Ventures Private Ltd, and special project for structural construction of replica of 12 Jyotrilings (Shiv Dham Phase I) at Kangnidar (Mandi), Himachal Pradesh, amounting to Rs 36.12 crore from Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

March 03, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST
 
 
Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged construction orders worth Rs 81 crore.

The company has been awarded with new work orders worth Rs 80.80 crore (including GST) for various institutional projects from new reputed clients, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

With receipt of above, the total current outstanding order book stands at Rs 1,288.58 crore, the company said.
first published: Mar 3, 2021 11:25 am

