App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign investor sells PVR shares worth Rs 75 cr

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,332.15, valuing the transaction at Rs 75.53 crore.Latest shareholding data with the BSE showed that Baron held 7.35 lakh shares or 1.57 percent stake in PVR, as of April 13, 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Foreign investor Baron Emerging Markets Fund today sold 5.67 lakh shares of leading multiplex operator PVR for over Rs 75 crore, through open market transactions. According to the block deal data available with the leading exchange BSE, Baron disposed of 5.67 lakh shares or 1.21 percent stake in PVR.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,332.15, valuing the transaction at Rs 75.53 crore.Latest shareholding data with the BSE showed that Baron held 7.35 lakh shares or 1.57 percent stake in PVR, as of April 13, 2018.

Among the buyers of the shares were DB International (Asia), TT Asia-Pacific Equity Fund, TT Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Jana Emerging Markets Share Trust and Lockheed Martin Corporation Master Retirement Fund.

Shares of PVR settled for the day on the BSE at Rs 1,408.95, up 6.02 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 10:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #PVR

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.