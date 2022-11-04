First Formula E world championship to be held in Hyderabad next year; 100-day countdown starts

The 100-day countdown to India’s maiden Formula E race- the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship - kicked off with the unveiling of Mahindra's Gen3 electric racecar in New Delhi. Scheduled to be held on February 11, 2023, Hyderabad will host Round 4 of the event comprising 17 races for Season 9 of the championship that will be held between January and July 2023.

Motorsports followers will be able to witness the the 2023 Ace Hyderabad E-Prix on the city circuit around the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad, as stated by the organizers.

As per the four-year agreement inked by Formula E, the Government of Telangana, and Ace Nxt Gen, the year 2023 marks the first year of India being one of the host countries for the world championship and will continue to do so until 2026.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer, Formula E said, “India has a large and passionate Formula E fan base that continues to grow, and with the involvement of Mahindra Racing, local fans have a home team to get behind and support. We hope Hyderabad will be able to earn $600 million in four years by hosting this motorsports event.”

During the upcoming season, Formula E fans will be able to witness 11 teams and 22 drivers racing the new Gen3 Formula E cars and that comprise global brands such as Avalanche Andretti, Jaguar TCS Racing, Dragon/Penske Autosport, DS Cheetah, Envision Racing, Mahindra Racing, Mercedes-EQ Formula E , Rokit Venturi Racing, NIO 333, Nissan e.dams, as well as Tag Heuer Porsche.

Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Founder of Ace Nxt Gen and CEO & MD of Greenko said, “With just 100 days to go for the first net zero carbon race, we will accelerate our race to ensure that India drives the future of sustainability and decarbonization. " adding, "I have a strong feeling that the government will not impose any entertainment tax on this motorsports event since it is about propagating zero-emission vehicles. We are also hopeful that we will be able to import the requisite equipment in a seamless manner."

This will be the first time a major international racing event will be held in the country since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in October 2013 at the Buddha International Circuit.

India will also be hosting a maiden MotoGP World Championship race, labelled ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’ at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida with provisional dates set at September 22-24,