App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Failed, non-cash swipes should not be counted as free ATM transactions: RBI to banks

RBI also clarified that banks should not levy charges on failed and non-cash withdrawal transactions at ATMs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked lenders not to count failed and non-cash withdrawal swipes at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as part of free transactions offered to customers.


Typically, banks allow five free ATM transactions per month to customers, after which they are charged a fee on every extra swipe. The banking regulator said banks were including transactions that failed due to technical reasons or non-availability of currency in the machines in the five free transactions.


Card swipes to check bank balance, make cheque book request, payment of taxes and funds transfers should also not be part of the number of free transactions by the issuer bank.


RBI also clarified that banks should not levy charges on failed and non-cash withdrawal transactions at ATMs.

Every year, the most number of customer complaints received by the RBI's banking ombudsman is ATM and debit card-related. Of these, about 60 percent come from instances where the account is debited but cash is not dispensed by the ATM, according to RBI data.


Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 09:54 pm

tags ##Current Affairs #Economy #Good And Services Tax (GST) #GST Rate #India #ATM #ATM charges #free ATM transactions #RBI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.