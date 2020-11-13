PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Services exports fall 1.4% to $17.3 billion in September

Cumulatively, the services exports stood at $100.97 billion during April-September 2020 and the imports were $58.98 billion.

PTI

India's services exports in September fell 1.4 percent to $17.29 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on November 13. The services exports (receipts) in September 2019 stood at $17.54 billion.

Services imports (or payments) also dropped 8.7 percent to $10.14 billion as against $11.10 billion in the year-ago month, according to the RBI data on international trade in services.

The RBI releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.

The data on services are provisional and would undergo revision when the balance of payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis, the central bank said.
