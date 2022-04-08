RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision at 10 am

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE News: The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged and maintain its accommodative stance in its first monetary policy committee meet for the new financial year
RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel started discussions to firm up the next bi-monthly monetary policy on April 6 amid expectations that it might retain status quo on interest rate but change its monetary policy stance amid rising inflation on account of geopolitical developments. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, is held its first meeting in the current financial year from April 6 to 8 and the outcome will be announced at 10 am today (April 8). In the last 10 meetings, the MPC left interest rate unchanged and also maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance. The repo rate or the short-term lending rate was last cut on May 22, 2020. Since then, the rate remains at a historic low of 4 percent.
Factors of importance
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and surging oil prices are pushing the cost of commodities higher, resulting in rising inflationary trends.
The government has mandated the central bank to keep the inflation at 4 percent, with an upper and lower tolerance level of 2 percent.
After the February MPC meeting, the RBI had decided to hold its key lending rates steady at record low levels for the 10th straight meeting to support a durable recovery of the economy.
Schedule for FY23
Meanwhile, the RBI has released a detailed the meeting schedule of its MPC for FY23.
As per the RBI Act, the MPC must meet a minimum of four times in a year, with the meeting schedule for a year to be published by the central bank at least one week before the first meeting for that year.
The six-member MPC is widely expected to make no change to the policy repo rate in its first meeting of FY23. This was held between April 6-8.
Further, the next MPC will meet on June 6-8, August 2-4, September 28-30, and December 5-7, before closing out FY23 with its final meeting in February 6-8, 2023, the RBI said in a statement on March 30.
The RBI will release its six-monthly Monetary Policy Report next week along with the MPC's resolution. The Monetary Policy Report will be keenly eyed for the central bank's inflation forecasts and the assumptions underpinning them.
With global crude oil prices skyrocketing in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, all eyes will be on the price of India's crude oil basket the RBI assumes in its models while arriving at its inflation forecast.
The RBI will release its six-monthly Monetary Policy Report next week along with the MPC's resolution. The Monetary Policy Report will be keenly eyed for the central bank's inflation forecasts and the assumptions underpinning them. With global crude oil prices skyrocketing in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, all eyes will be on the price of India's crude oil basket the RBI assumes in its models while arriving at its inflation forecast. Read more here
RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE Updates: 'Accommodative policy stance inevitable to strengthen economy: PHD Chamber's President Pradeep Multani
Industry body PHD Chamber's President Pradeep Multani on April 6 said the economy is still in the recovery process from the daunting impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic and that an accommodative policy stance at this juncture would be inevitable to strengthen the economic fundamentals. "The recent geopolitical developments though stoke inflation, status quo of the policy rates will help the economy to cope up the impact of external shocks," he said. "The recent geopolitical developments though stoke inflation, status quo of the policy rates will help the economy to cope up the impact of external shocks," he said. (PTI)
RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE Updates: RBI may increase inflation projects, says SBI report
In a report this week, State Bank of India (SBI) said the central bank may increase its inflation projections for fiscal 2022-23 considerably and also lower growth projections. It expects the RBI to continue with a pause on short-term lending rate (repo).
"Prolonged growth supportive stance may have created a signal extraction and coordination problem with administered rates being cut even as inflation has continued to tread up," SBI said in the report. According to the report, real rates have been negative for a persistent period and "the RBI may like to create a discordant note by emphasising inflation as a threat but at the same time emphasising it is fully seized of it!" (PTI)
RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE Updates: RBI likely to delay interest rate hike, say economists
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will likely delay its first interest rate hike by at least four months to August at the earliest, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Inflation is forecast to remain high above the RBI's 4 percent medium-term target and economists polled by Reuters said the central bank must now start worrying about inflation, especially with global peers already rising rates to counter price surge. (Reuters)
RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE Updates: Indian shares fall on hawkish Fed, focus turns to RBI
Indian shares fell for a third straight session on April 7, as global sentiment soured on hawkish United States Federal Reserve minutes, while investors looked forward to the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision on April 8 amid rising inflationary pressures.
The NSE Nifty 50 index declined 0.6 percent to 17,692.70, as of 0459 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.5 percent to 59,296, in line with broader Asia. The Nifty Bank index fell 0.4 percent and the finance index dropped 0.8 percent. Both the indexes were down for a third straight day after gaining more than 4 percent on April 4.
Minutes of the Fed's March meeting, released on April 6, showed deepening concern among policymakers that inflation had broadened through the economy and need for tighter monetary policy. Markets will be looking for the RBI's rate stance as the economy has already opened, said nita Gandhi, a whole-time director at Arihant Capital Markets, adding that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has affected crop sowing and thus food inflation is going to be there. (Reuters)
RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE Updates: Watch here - Alternatively you can also watch the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 10:00 AM on the offiical Twitter channel here
RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE Updates: How & where to watch RBI MPC announcement
-- You can watch out the Monetary Policy statement of the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 10:00 AM on April 08, 2022 on the following platforms:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/NyWxYFe8slU
-- You can also watch the post policy press conference telecast at 12:00 noon on the same day here:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/ZIlpZ9Rt3a8
RBI Monetary Policy Committee LIVE Updates: RBI-MPC at a glance
