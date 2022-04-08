Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on RBI monetary policy:
Indices trade flat in the volatile session ahead of RBI policy announcement
JSW Steel crude steel production up 37% at 5.98 mt
BSE Power index gains nearly 1 percent led by the Adani Green, Adani Transmission, JSW Energy
Indian rupee likely to gyrate in the range of 75.20-76.50 in the near term: Sugandha Sachdeva
HDFC likely to have sold part stake in Bandhan Bank: Source
Gold flat as firmer dollar counters support from Ukraine crisis
Large Trade in Bandhan Bank
Benchmark indices expected to make a flat opening: Mohit Nigam
Markets are likely to start on a steady note, all eyes on RBI's MPC meet outcome: Prashanth Tapse
Sobha, Sonata Software, Rail Vikas Nigam are among the stocks that are in news today
Shanti Ekambaram of Kotak Mahindra Bank not expect the RBI to change the key rates this time
Rupee is expected to depreciate today, says ICICI Direct
Dollar inches up to new two-year peak, set for best week in four
RBI may hikes reverse repo rate in the April policy: Suvodeep Rakshit
Petrol, diesel prices remained steady on April 8
RBI may maintain status quo: Prashant Pimple
Oil headed for 3% weekly fall on emergency stocks release
Reserve Bank of India to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy today
Asian Markets trade lower with Nikkei, Straits Times, Hang Seng down 0.4%
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
S&P 500 ends higher, lifted by Tesla
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,090.93
|55.98
|+0.09%
|Nifty 50
|17,663.85
|24.30
|+0.14%
|Nifty Bank
|37,621.30
|63.95
|+0.17%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Coal India
|194.35
|3.60
|+1.89%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Cipla
|1,009.35
|-27.35
|-2.64%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|27316.40
|311.20
|+1.15%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|13757.00
|-58.00
|-0.42%
Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session ahead of RBI policy announcement.
The Sensex was up 61.57 points or 0.10% at 59096.52, and the Nifty was up 20.70 points or 0.12% at 17660.20. About 2047 shares have advanced, 850 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Today's monetary policy is unlikely to impact the market significantly even if there is a surprising rate hike. That would be interpreted by the market positively indicating that the RBI is not behind the curve.
The real concern for the market, going forward, would be the aggressive rate hikes and quantitative tightening by the Fed expected in the coming 12 months.
The MPC will certainly raise inflation targets for FY 23 and flag inflation concerns. This will have a short-term negative sentimental impact on rate sensitives. Segments like telecom, IT, pharma and metals which are unlikely to be impacted by higher inflation are in a safe zone.
Crude softening to around $100 is a positive while FIIs again turning sellers will provide ammunition to the bears.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, believes the RBI will maintain accommodative stance with no change in interest rates but can announce future guidelines of liquidity measures in order to curb…
JSW Steel reported group combined crude steel production at 5.98 million tonnes for Q4 FY’22, including the production at jointly controlled entity viz. JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. (JISPL)
The capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level improved from 94% in Q3’22 to 98% in Q4’22
JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 732.00, up Rs 3.85, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.
FY 2021-22 ended with 10% ethanol blending in line with the GOI target of 20% by 2025. As sugar factories expand distillery capacities and as oil marketing companies improve their storage capacities and infrastructure, the positive tailwinds with respect to Ethanol will likely boost the profitability of integrated sugar companies and that of ethanol plant producers going forward.
Sugandha Sachdeva, VP- Commodity & Currency Research, Religare Broking:
The Indian rupee has slumped sharply after facing stiff resistance at the 75.20 mark and erased all of the gains recorded earlier in the week in tandem with the losses witnessed in domestic equities and strength seen in the greenback.
The dollar index has surged close to two-year highs as the US Fed March meeting minutes have indicated that the Fed is preparing to move aggressively in order to curb high inflation at its future meetings. Besides, prospects of further sanctions being imposed on Russia by the Western nations have spooked the market sentiments.
Going ahead, markets would be closely eyeing the RBI policy meet outcome for further cues that would steer the rupee-dollar exchange rate.
Geo-political worries, elevated inflation, and concerns about downside risks to growth from the rising prospects of bigger interest rate hikes by the US central bank this year remain the key headwinds for the domestic currency. As of now, the Indian rupee is likely to gyrate in the range of 75.20-76.50 in the near term.
HDFC likely to have sold part stake in Bandhan Bank: Source
HDFC likely to have sold part stake in Bandhan Bank as HDFC had to sell the stake in Bandhan Bank post the merger announcement, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.
HDFC needed to pare stake to under 5% in light of proposed merger and its holding in Bandhan Bank to fall below 5% post today’s block deal, Sources added.
Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 2,447.80, down Rs 14.85, or 0.60 percent and Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 325.10, up Rs 9.55, or 3.03 percent.
Gold Updates:
Gold prices remained trapped in a tight range on Friday as the dollar firmed on prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, partially offsetting safe-haven demand fuelled by the lingering Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Spot gold was subdued at $1,929.48 per ounce by 0318 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,931.90.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Market has been consolidating in range of 400 points for last couple of days. While the declines are being bought into, follow up is missing at higher levels suggesting some fatigue creeping in.
Overall, equity markets have shown strong resilience even though it faces headwinds from uncertain global environment and persistent inflation readings prompting a potential rate increase.
Also, India VIX is down near 18 zones which is comforting bulls and needs to sustain at lower levels for market stability. Momentum is seen in Defence, Realty and Sugar sector stocks based on the positive news flows.