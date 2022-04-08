Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

April 08, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

Today's monetary policy is unlikely to impact the market significantly even if there is a surprising rate hike. That would be interpreted by the market positively indicating that the RBI is not behind the curve.

The real concern for the market, going forward, would be the aggressive rate hikes and quantitative tightening by the Fed expected in the coming 12 months.

The MPC will certainly raise inflation targets for FY 23 and flag inflation concerns. This will have a short-term negative sentimental impact on rate sensitives. Segments like telecom, IT, pharma and metals which are unlikely to be impacted by higher inflation are in a safe zone.

Crude softening to around $100 is a positive while FIIs again turning sellers will provide ammunition to the bears.