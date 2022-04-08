RBI monetary policy risks failure if crude oil averages $110 a barrel in FY23

RBI chief Shaktikanta Das gave the monetary policy statement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may fail to meet its inflation mandate if the average price of the country's crude oil basket is $110 per barrel in FY23.

According to the central bank's six-monthly Monetary Policy Report, released on April 8, if the crude oil prices are 10 percent higher in the current financial year than the baseline assumption of $100 per barrel, it will push up the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation by around 30 basis points from the baseline trajectory.

In fact, the report warned that the global crude oil prices could "easily" test $150 per barrel if geopolitical tensions escalate and crude oil inventories reduce.

"Conversely, crude oil prices could soften below the baseline due to a faster resolution of geopolitical tensions, release of emergency stockpiles, a stronger shale production response, and global demand becoming subdued owing to renewed waves of the virus," the Monetary Policy Report said.

The RBI has sharply raised its CPI inflation forecast for FY23 to 5.7 percent from 4.5 percent. As such, a 30-basis-point increase in inflation due to higher-than-expected crude oil prices would push inflation to 6 percent - the upper bound of the RBI's inflation mandate.

The Monetary Policy Committee is deemed to have failed when average CPI inflation is outside the 2-6 percent band for three consecutive quarters. All indications are that inflation will average more than 6 percent in the first quarter of 2022, meaning that 6 percent-plus inflation in April-June and July-September will see the committee failing to meet its mandate.

The RBI's latest forecasts peg the average CPI inflation at 6.3 percent in April-June and 5.8 percent in July-September.

The average price of India's crude oil basket was $88 per barrel in the second half of FY22, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine resulting in a sharp increase in global commodity and energy prices. In fact, the price of India's crude oil basket surged 20 percent month-on-month in March to $113 per barrel, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

The October edition of the Monetary Policy Report had assumed an average crude oil price of $75 per barrel for the second half of FY22.

"Given the excessive volatility in global crude oil prices since late February and the extreme uncertainty over the evolving geopolitical tensions, any projection of growth and inflation is fraught with risk, and is largely contingent upon future oil and commodity price developments," Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his statement detailing the MPC's interest rate decision.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes