Railways earned Rs 139.20cr from sale of platform tickets in 2018-19: Piyush Goyal

Railways earned Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in 2018-19 and Rs 78.50 crore till September this fiscal, the ministry informed the Parliament on Wednesday.Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Rs 230.47 crore were earned from advertisements and shops including those on the platforms in 2018-19.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 01:10 pm