Income tax refunds worth over Rs 67,400 crore issued in 5 months of this fiscal

'CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 30th August, 2021,' the I-T department tweeted.

September 04, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock

The Income Tax Department on Saturday said it has issued over Rs 67,400 crore worth refunds in five months of the current fiscal.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 30th August, 2021," the I-T department tweeted.

Of this, income tax refunds of Rs 16,373 crore have been issued in over 22.61 lakh cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 51,029 crore have been issued in over 1.37 lakh cases.
