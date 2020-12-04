Govt Procures 330 Lakh Tonnes Kharif Paddy So Far At MSP For Rs 62,278 Crore

Paddy procurement in the ongoing kharif marketing season at MSP has so far increased by 20 percent to nearly 330 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 62,278.61 crore.

In the ongoing kharif marketing season (KMS) 2020-21, the government continues to procure kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP (minimum support price) from farmers, an official statement said on Friday. The marketing season starts from October.

Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar. The Food Corporation of India and state agencies have purchased 329.86 lakh tonnes of paddy up to December 3 as against purchase of 275.98 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

"About 31.78 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 62,278.61 crore," the statement said. Out of the total purchase of 329.86 lakh tonnes, Punjab alone has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes, which is 61.47 percent of the total procurement, it added.