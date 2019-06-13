App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAIT urges govt for lowering GST rates on auto parts, aluminium utensils

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also suggested to review items placed under different tax slabs under GST as many of the products are overlapping.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Traders body CAIT on June 13 urged the government to lower GST rates on various products, including auto parts and aluminium utensils.

"Various items like auto parts and aluminium utensils are not of luxurious nature should be taken out from 28 percent tax slab and may be put under lower tax slab," it said in a statement.

Submitting a white paper on GST (Goods and Services Tax) to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it also suggested to reduce the tax rate for items like hardware, mobile covers, ice cream, health drinks, paints, marble, used vehicles, and two wheelers.

"The minister assured the CAIT delegation that she will look in to the issues," it said.

They also urged the minister to form GST Lokpal in each state and the Centre.

First Published on Jun 13, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #CAIT #Economy #GST #India

