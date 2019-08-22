CAIT seeks extension of last date to file GST annual return to October 31

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday asked the finance ministry to extend the last date for filing annual GST return by two months to October 31.

The last date to file the return is August 31. In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said prescribed Form GSTR 9 for filing annual return "is still very complicated".

According to it, several information sought in the Form are new and in spite of best efforts traders are finding it difficult to comply with the same.

CAIT National President B C Bhartia said many a times, the GST portal is not working efficiently preventing the traders from uploading the Form.

Its Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal also cited disruption of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, and floods in several parts of the country as a reason for extension of deadline for filing the return to October 31.

The CAIT also said the GSTR 9 Form should be simplified to the extent that even an ordinary trader may be able to file the return himself. GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under GST.