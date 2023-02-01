Budget 2023 Key Highlights: Thrust on more tax cuts, trains and make in India

Budget 2023 is expected to unveil a bouquet of measures that will pump prime the economy at a time when global recessionary headwinds are expected to hit growth. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be congnisant of the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline in what would be Modi government's last full Budget as it heads into general elections next year. The salaried class has pinned hopes on the FM for relief as it battles high inflation. There could be a rejig of slabs or inclusion of standard deduction in the new income tax regime. Some of the key deductions like section 80C can also be decluttered. The FM is expected to also ramp up rural spending and could increase allocation for rural roads, MGNREGA and PM Kisan. The capex push is likely to continue as it utilises the fiscal wiggle room offered by lower subsidies in the next fiscal on creating capital assets.