Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 PAT may dip 45.6% YoY to Rs. 157.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Oct 11, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,930.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Zee Entertainment Enterprises to report net profit at Rs. 157.1 crore down 45.6% year-on-year (up 29.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 36.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 262.5 crore.

first published: Oct 11, 2022 11:09 am
