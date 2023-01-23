Thangamayil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 743.55 crore, up 17.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thangamayil Jewellery are:Net Sales at Rs 743.55 crore in December 2022 up 17.97% from Rs. 630.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.77 crore in December 2022 up 21.71% from Rs. 11.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.56 crore in December 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 25.85 crore in December 2021.
Thangamayil EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.25 in December 2021.
|Thangamayil shares closed at 1,095.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.40% returns over the last 6 months and -16.06% over the last 12 months.
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|743.55
|813.15
|630.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|743.55
|813.15
|630.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|640.18
|890.71
|624.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|26.99
|-136.35
|-53.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.24
|14.38
|11.98
|Depreciation
|2.29
|2.59
|3.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|7.13
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.41
|12.89
|21.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.31
|28.93
|22.09
|Other Income
|0.96
|0.30
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.27
|29.23
|22.62
|Interest
|8.66
|7.85
|6.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.61
|21.38
|15.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|18.61
|21.38
|15.70
|Tax
|4.84
|5.43
|4.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.77
|15.95
|11.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.77
|15.95
|11.31
|Equity Share Capital
|13.72
|13.72
|13.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.04
|11.63
|8.25
|Diluted EPS
|10.04
|11.63
|8.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.04
|11.63
|8.25
|Diluted EPS
|10.04
|11.63
|8.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited