Tarsons Product Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.25 crore, down 6.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarsons Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.25 crore in September 2022 down 6.31% from Rs. 76.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.46 crore in September 2022 down 13.79% from Rs. 24.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.41 crore in September 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 39.72 crore in September 2021.

Tarsons Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in September 2021.

Tarsons Product shares closed at 717.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.05% returns over the last 6 months

Tarsons Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.25 68.63 75.67
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.38
Total Income From Operations 71.25 68.63 76.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.79 17.84 15.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.27 2.85 4.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.49 -6.33 -4.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.77 8.26 7.84
Depreciation 6.90 6.14 4.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.22 14.88 14.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.80 25.00 33.66
Other Income 3.71 2.69 1.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.51 27.70 35.11
Interest 0.74 0.43 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.78 27.26 33.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.78 27.26 33.55
Tax 7.32 6.95 8.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.46 20.31 24.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.46 20.31 24.90
Equity Share Capital 10.64 10.64 10.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.03 3.82 4.89
Diluted EPS 4.03 3.82 4.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.03 3.82 4.89
Diluted EPS 4.03 3.82 4.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am
