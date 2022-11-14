 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet Q2 result: Net loss widens both sequentially and on-year to Rs 838 crore

Yaruqhullah Khan
Nov 14, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST

SpiceJet Ltd on November 14 released its second-quarter results (July-September period) for the fiscal year 2022-23. The airline reported a net loss of Rs 837.8 crore for Q2FY2023. The low-cost carrier had reported a net loss of Rs 561.7 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22.

Out of the total loss, Rs 260 crore in losses was due to foreign exchange currency loss, the airline said in a press release.

Foreign exchange losses have played a significant part in eroding the earnings of both SpiceJet and IndiGo.

However, while SpiceJet’s revenue from operations was one-sixth of IndiGo’s in the July-September quarter, its loss was half of what IndiGo reported.

The total revenue from operations for the July-September quarter came in at Rs 2,104.7 crore, nearly 57 percent higher when compared to the same period last year.

The airline reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,342.6 crore in July-September last year, due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.