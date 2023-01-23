Shemaroo Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.95 crore, up 67.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.95 crore in December 2022 up 67.52% from Rs. 85.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 20.46% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 up 8.59% from Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2021.

Shemaroo Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2021.

Shemaroo Ent shares closed at 143.15 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.78% returns over the last 6 months and 13.16% over the last 12 months.