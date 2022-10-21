RIL Q2 results Live | Reliance Jio net profit up 28% to Rs 4,518 crore

RIL Q2 results Live updates: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) telecom arm Reliance Jio reported 28 percent rise in net profit at Rs 4,518 crore for September quarter. Check this space for result updates on company's energy, telecom and retail verticals, among others.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-chemicals-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to declare its earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 today (October 21).
Ahead of earnings, shares of Reliance Industries on Friday (October 21) closed 1.16 percent lower at Rs 2,471.95 apiece on BSE ahead of the Q2FY23 result announcements.
Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
October 21, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST
Reliance Jio Q2 results out
October 21, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
RIL stock update
October 21, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST
RIL Q2 preview:
October 21, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST