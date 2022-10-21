RIL Q2 results Live | Reliance Jio net profit up 28% to Rs 4,518 crore

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-chemicals-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to declare its earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 today (October 21).

Ahead of earnings, shares of Reliance Industries on Friday (October 21) closed 1.16 percent lower at Rs 2,471.95 apiece on BSE ahead of the Q2FY23 result announcements.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.