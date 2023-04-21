 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Reliance Industries reports strong operating performance in Q4 | Here are key highlights

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

The country's largest firm by m-cap has registered a 9.9 per cent growth in its consolidated profit at Rs 66,702 crore for financial year ended March 2023.

Mukesh Ambani

The oil-to-telecom-to-retail major Reliance Industries, on April 21, announced healthy growth in operating numbers across segments for the quarter ended March FY23. As a result, bottomline growth came in strong at double-digits, compared to the year-ago period. Lower tax costs too helped.

Here are key highlights of the quarter as well as full-year earnings:

1) Profit

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd has recorded a 19.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit at Rs 19,299 crore for the quarter ended March of the financial year 2022-23. A 36.5 percent fall in tax cost YoY to Rs 2,787 crore due to lower deferred tax for the quarter helped.