Prince Pipes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 636.49 crore, down 16.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 636.49 crore in September 2022 down 16.36% from Rs. 761.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.11 crore in September 2022 down 131.69% from Rs. 76.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 106.98% from Rs. 124.17 crore in September 2021.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 564.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.14% over the last 12 months.