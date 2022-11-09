 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prince Pipes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 636.49 crore, down 16.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prince Pipes & Fittings are:

Net Sales at Rs 636.49 crore in September 2022 down 16.36% from Rs. 761.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.11 crore in September 2022 down 131.69% from Rs. 76.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 106.98% from Rs. 124.17 crore in September 2021.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 564.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.14% over the last 12 months.

Prince Pipes & Fittings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 636.49 604.08 761.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 636.49 604.08 761.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 533.60 460.42 504.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.38 19.84 12.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.33 -1.80 30.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.82 26.24 27.80
Depreciation 21.16 19.66 16.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 66.72 55.53 62.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.51 24.19 105.84
Other Income 2.67 1.24 1.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.83 25.43 107.31
Interest 3.20 3.38 3.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -33.03 22.05 103.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -33.03 22.05 103.57
Tax -8.91 6.03 27.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.11 16.03 76.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.11 16.03 76.09
Equity Share Capital 110.56 110.56 110.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.18 1.45 6.92
Diluted EPS -2.18 1.45 6.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.18 1.45 6.92
Diluted EPS -2.18 1.45 6.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
