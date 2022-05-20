 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prince Pipes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 901.20 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prince Pipes & Fittings are:

Net Sales at Rs 901.20 crore in March 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 761.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.23 crore in March 2022 down 9.24% from Rs. 97.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.61 crore in March 2022 down 7.06% from Rs. 151.29 crore in March 2021.

Prince Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in March 2021.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 639.40 on May 19, 2022 (BSE)

Prince Pipes & Fittings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 901.20 664.02 761.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 901.20 664.02 761.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 628.04 454.73 484.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.75 15.76 12.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.68 -13.99 -0.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.09 31.90 27.49
Depreciation 19.91 17.61 15.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.50 64.48 90.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.60 93.53 131.71
Other Income 0.10 1.70 4.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.70 95.23 136.20
Interest 4.03 3.43 4.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.67 91.80 131.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 116.67 91.80 131.23
Tax 28.44 24.48 34.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.23 67.32 97.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.23 67.32 97.22
Equity Share Capital 110.56 110.56 110.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.00 6.11 8.84
Diluted EPS 8.00 6.11 8.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.00 6.11 8.84
Diluted EPS 8.00 6.11 8.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics - Tubes/Pipes/Hoses &amp; Fittings #Prince Pipes #Prince Pipes &amp; Fittings #Results
first published: May 20, 2022 11:22 am
