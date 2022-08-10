 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prince Pipes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 604.08 crore, up 82.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prince Pipes & Fittings are:

Net Sales at Rs 604.08 crore in June 2022 up 82.72% from Rs. 330.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.03 crore in June 2022 down 9.73% from Rs. 17.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.09 crore in June 2022 up 3.77% from Rs. 43.45 crore in June 2021.

Prince Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in June 2021.

Prince Pipes shares closed at 635.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.64% returns over the last 6 months and -2.64% over the last 12 months.

Prince Pipes & Fittings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 604.08 901.20 330.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 604.08 901.20 330.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 460.42 628.04 325.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.84 28.75 9.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.80 -1.68 -103.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.24 35.09 21.42
Depreciation 19.66 19.91 15.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.53 70.50 35.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.19 120.60 25.33
Other Income 1.24 0.10 2.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.43 120.70 27.53
Interest 3.38 4.03 2.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.05 116.67 24.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.05 116.67 24.83
Tax 6.03 28.44 7.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.03 88.23 17.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.03 88.23 17.75
Equity Share Capital 110.56 110.56 110.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 8.00 1.61
Diluted EPS 1.45 8.00 1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.45 8.00 1.61
Diluted EPS 1.45 8.00 1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
