Panacea Biotec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.73 crore, down 16.37% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panacea Biotec are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.73 crore in March 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 168.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,237.47 crore in March 2022 up 2385.69% from Rs. 54.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.14 crore in March 2022 down 547.6% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2021.

Panacea Biotec EPS has increased to Rs. 202.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in March 2021.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 144.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

Panacea Biotec
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.73 155.88 168.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 140.73 155.88 168.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.33 43.05 31.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.92 7.72 3.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.85 -4.18 23.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.13 45.67 44.38
Depreciation 11.15 10.55 11.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.69 51.76 64.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -41.34 1.31 -10.64
Other Income 4.05 1.66 4.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -37.29 2.97 -5.74
Interest 30.66 52.13 46.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -67.95 -49.16 -52.65
Exceptional Items 1,676.21 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,608.26 -49.16 -52.65
Tax 370.79 0.04 1.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,237.47 -49.20 -54.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,237.47 -49.20 -54.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,237.47 -49.20 -54.14
Equity Share Capital 6.13 6.13 6.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 202.03 -8.03 -8.84
Diluted EPS 202.03 -8.03 -8.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 202.03 -8.03 -8.84
Diluted EPS 202.03 -8.03 -8.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 06:24 pm
