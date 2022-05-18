Panacea Biotec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.73 crore, down 16.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.73 crore in March 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 168.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,237.47 crore in March 2022 up 2385.69% from Rs. 54.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.14 crore in March 2022 down 547.6% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2021.

Panacea Biotec EPS has increased to Rs. 202.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in March 2021.

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 144.05 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)