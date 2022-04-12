 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q4 PAT seen up 23.6% YoY to Rs. 84.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 12, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 951.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Hospitals sector. The brokerage house expects Narayana Hrudayalaya to report net profit at Rs. 84.1 crore up 23.6% year-on-year (down 13.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 171.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

