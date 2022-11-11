 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Muthoot Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,824.85 crore, down 7.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Muthoot Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,824.85 crore in September 2022 down 7.45% from Rs. 3,052.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 891.86 crore in September 2022 down 10.99% from Rs. 1,001.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,245.65 crore in September 2022 down 8.14% from Rs. 2,444.56 crore in September 2021.

Muthoot Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.98 in September 2021.

Muthoot Finance shares closed at 1,105.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.65% returns over the last 6 months and -33.88% over the last 12 months.

Muthoot Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,824.85 2,788.34 3,052.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,824.85 2,788.34 3,052.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 342.20 344.74 283.44
Depreciation 18.38 17.05 15.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 43.78 1.95 118.64
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 210.23 277.73 218.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,210.27 2,146.87 2,416.09
Other Income 17.01 15.98 12.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,227.27 2,162.85 2,428.73
Interest 1,020.50 1,050.90 1,077.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,206.77 1,111.95 1,351.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,206.77 1,111.95 1,351.52
Tax 305.15 286.99 348.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 901.62 824.96 1,002.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 901.62 824.96 1,002.87
Minority Interest -9.76 -5.74 -0.91
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 891.86 819.22 1,001.96
Equity Share Capital 401.44 401.35 401.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.22 20.41 24.98
Diluted EPS 22.22 20.40 24.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.22 20.41 24.98
Diluted EPS 22.22 20.40 24.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:15 pm
