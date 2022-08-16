Lypsa Gems Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, down 55.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in June 2022 down 55.1% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 248.82% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Lypsa Gems EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Lypsa Gems shares closed at 6.20 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.93% returns over the last 6 months and 34.78% over the last 12 months.