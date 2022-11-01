Larsen Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42,762.61 crore, up 22.98% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42,762.61
|35,853.20
|34,772.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42,762.61
|35,853.20
|34,772.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,102.48
|4,214.05
|4,387.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|303.58
|199.32
|252.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,409.75
|-1,522.76
|-521.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9,166.29
|8,555.95
|7,252.01
|Depreciation
|860.17
|963.40
|728.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,955.27
|2,363.49
|2,291.57
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23,112.64
|17,386.12
|17,115.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,671.93
|3,693.63
|3,266.12
|Other Income
|738.53
|694.72
|532.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,410.46
|4,388.35
|3,798.26
|Interest
|1,468.32
|1,456.41
|779.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,942.14
|2,931.94
|3,018.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|96.93
|P/L Before Tax
|3,942.14
|2,931.94
|3,115.85
|Tax
|1,122.94
|638.93
|884.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,819.20
|2,293.01
|2,231.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,819.20
|2,293.01
|2,231.33
|Minority Interest
|-556.29
|-526.26
|-412.51
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-33.94
|-64.68
|0.63
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,228.97
|1,702.07
|1,819.45
|Equity Share Capital
|281.04
|281.03
|280.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.86
|12.11
|12.95
|Diluted EPS
|15.85
|12.10
|12.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.06
|12.11
|12.95
|Diluted EPS
|15.85
|12.10
|12.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited