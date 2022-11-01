 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Larsen Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42,762.61 crore, up 22.98% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

Net Sales at Rs 42,762.61 crore in September 2022 up 22.98% from Rs. 34,772.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,228.97 crore in September 2022 up 22.51% from Rs. 1,819.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,270.63 crore in September 2022 up 38.52% from Rs. 4,527.01 crore in September 2021.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 15.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.95 in September 2021.

Larsen shares closed at 2,023.95 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.80% returns over the last 6 months and 11.68% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42,762.61 35,853.20 34,772.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42,762.61 35,853.20 34,772.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,102.48 4,214.05 4,387.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 303.58 199.32 252.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,409.75 -1,522.76 -521.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9,166.29 8,555.95 7,252.01
Depreciation 860.17 963.40 728.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,955.27 2,363.49 2,291.57
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23,112.64 17,386.12 17,115.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,671.93 3,693.63 3,266.12
Other Income 738.53 694.72 532.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,410.46 4,388.35 3,798.26
Interest 1,468.32 1,456.41 779.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,942.14 2,931.94 3,018.92
Exceptional Items -- -- 96.93
P/L Before Tax 3,942.14 2,931.94 3,115.85
Tax 1,122.94 638.93 884.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,819.20 2,293.01 2,231.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,819.20 2,293.01 2,231.33
Minority Interest -556.29 -526.26 -412.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -33.94 -64.68 0.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,228.97 1,702.07 1,819.45
Equity Share Capital 281.04 281.03 280.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.86 12.11 12.95
Diluted EPS 15.85 12.10 12.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.06 12.11 12.95
Diluted EPS 15.85 12.10 12.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Larsen #Larsen & Toubro #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.