Larsen Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,853.20 crore, up 22.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35,853.20 crore in June 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 29,334.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,702.07 crore in June 2022 up 44.93% from Rs. 1,174.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,351.75 crore in June 2022 up 40.12% from Rs. 3,819.46 crore in June 2021.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 12.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.36 in June 2021.

Larsen shares closed at 1,782.45 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months and 11.57% over the last 12 months.