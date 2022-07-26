 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Larsen Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,853.20 crore, up 22.22% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Larsen & Toubro are:

Net Sales at Rs 35,853.20 crore in June 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 29,334.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,702.07 crore in June 2022 up 44.93% from Rs. 1,174.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,351.75 crore in June 2022 up 40.12% from Rs. 3,819.46 crore in June 2021.

Larsen EPS has increased to Rs. 12.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.36 in June 2021.

Larsen shares closed at 1,782.45 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months and 11.57% over the last 12 months.

Larsen & Toubro
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35,853.20 52,850.67 29,334.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35,853.20 52,850.67 29,334.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,214.05 4,987.98 3,721.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 199.32 255.04 239.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,522.76 185.99 -459.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8,555.95 7,968.34 6,879.51
Depreciation 963.40 769.36 717.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 2,363.49 2,153.51 2,277.45
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17,386.12 30,779.29 13,504.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,693.63 5,751.16 2,454.11
Other Income 694.72 515.59 647.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,388.35 6,266.75 3,102.08
Interest 1,456.41 705.10 827.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,931.94 5,561.65 2,274.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,931.94 5,561.65 2,274.62
Tax 638.93 1,554.99 718.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,293.01 4,006.66 1,556.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,293.01 4,006.66 1,556.18
Minority Interest -526.26 -517.78 -357.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -64.68 131.81 -24.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,702.07 3,620.69 1,174.44
Equity Share Capital 281.03 281.01 280.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.11 25.77 8.36
Diluted EPS 12.10 25.75 8.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.11 25.77 8.36
Diluted EPS 12.10 25.75 8.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
