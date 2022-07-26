Larsen Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,853.20 crore, up 22.22% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35,853.20
|52,850.67
|29,334.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35,853.20
|52,850.67
|29,334.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,214.05
|4,987.98
|3,721.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|199.32
|255.04
|239.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,522.76
|185.99
|-459.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8,555.95
|7,968.34
|6,879.51
|Depreciation
|963.40
|769.36
|717.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|2,363.49
|2,153.51
|2,277.45
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17,386.12
|30,779.29
|13,504.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,693.63
|5,751.16
|2,454.11
|Other Income
|694.72
|515.59
|647.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,388.35
|6,266.75
|3,102.08
|Interest
|1,456.41
|705.10
|827.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,931.94
|5,561.65
|2,274.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,931.94
|5,561.65
|2,274.62
|Tax
|638.93
|1,554.99
|718.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,293.01
|4,006.66
|1,556.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,293.01
|4,006.66
|1,556.18
|Minority Interest
|-526.26
|-517.78
|-357.22
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-64.68
|131.81
|-24.52
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,702.07
|3,620.69
|1,174.44
|Equity Share Capital
|281.03
|281.01
|280.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.11
|25.77
|8.36
|Diluted EPS
|12.10
|25.75
|8.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.11
|25.77
|8.36
|Diluted EPS
|12.10
|25.75
|8.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited