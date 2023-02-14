Jai Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.57 crore, down 27.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.57 crore in December 2022 down 27.39% from Rs. 177.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.57 crore in December 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.89 crore in December 2022 down 11.48% from Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2021.