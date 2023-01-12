 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys raises full-year growth guidance | 10 key highlights

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 12, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

The full-year EBIT margin guidance was unchanged at 21-22 percent.

Infosys started buying back shares through the open market route on December 7, 2022, and will continue till June 6, 2023.

Infosys, the country's second-largest IT services exporter, clocked better-than-expected top line and bottom line growth in the quarter ended December, although operating performance was slightly below analyst estimates.

Here are 10 key highlights from its quarterly scorecard:

1) Bottom line

The IT services company reported a 9.4 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 6,586 crore, above the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 6,480 crore.

Year-on-year growth in the bottom line was 13.4 percent. Earnings were partly led by higher other income, which grew by 33 percent QoQ and 50 percent YoY.

2) Top line