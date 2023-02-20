IFCI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.14 crore, up 54.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.14 crore in December 2022 up 54.33% from Rs. 99.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.42 crore in December 2022 up 109.22% from Rs. 731.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.37 crore in December 2022 up 364.94% from Rs. 97.52 crore in December 2021.