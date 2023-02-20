 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IFCI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.14 crore, up 54.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.14 crore in December 2022 up 54.33% from Rs. 99.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.42 crore in December 2022 up 109.22% from Rs. 731.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.37 crore in December 2022 up 364.94% from Rs. 97.52 crore in December 2021.

IFCI
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 154.14 123.61 99.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 154.14 123.61 99.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.61 25.29 25.98
Depreciation 6.38 5.62 3.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -131.90 -220.24 154.09
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.94 3.99 18.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 249.11 308.95 -101.95
Other Income 2.88 2.59 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 251.99 311.54 -101.08
Interest 156.20 159.32 227.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.79 152.22 -328.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.79 152.22 -328.51
Tax 28.37 42.72 402.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.42 109.50 -731.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.42 109.50 -731.01
Equity Share Capital 2,195.92 2,102.99 2,041.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.52 -3.58
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.52 -3.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 0.52 -3.58
Diluted EPS 0.31 0.52 -3.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited