HUL Q4 Preview | Net profit likely to rise 13%, volume growth seen at 5%

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

On the margin front, HUL's EBITDA margin is expected to decline marginally on a year-on-year basis due to higher advertisement spends

Hindustan Unilever will announces its results on April 27 during market hours

India’s largest fast moving consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever is expected to see a 13 percent year-on-year jump in both top line and bottom line for the quarter ended March 2023. The company will announce its Q4 FY23 results on April 27 during market hours.

According to a poll of brokerages, HUL’s standalone Q4 revenue is seen at Rs 15,277 crore and net profit at Rs 2,584 crore. Estimates suggest price-hike led revenue growth will be about 9 percent and volume growth will be close to 5 percent. Last quarter, too, volume growth was 5 percent.

“We expect continued strength in home care revenue growth on the back of price hikes in laundry. There will be some improvement in beauty and personal care segment, as the spillover in winter portfolio gets offset by price cuts in skin cleansing,” as per Kotak Institutional Equities.