Gujarat Fluoro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,453.12 crore, up 52.63% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,453.12 crore in September 2022 up 52.63% from Rs. 952.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 357.12 crore in September 2022 up 73.34% from Rs. 206.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 556.90 crore in September 2022 up 66.91% from Rs. 333.66 crore in September 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 32.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.76 in September 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 3,950.30 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.68% returns over the last 6 months and 87.39% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,453.12 1,258.20 952.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,453.12 1,258.20 952.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 462.26 387.81 305.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.88 -29.72 18.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.80 72.36 61.91
Depreciation 53.39 50.64 46.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 425.91 410.29 278.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 476.64 366.82 241.05
Other Income 26.87 27.35 46.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 503.51 394.17 287.21
Interest 24.97 21.65 19.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 478.54 372.52 267.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 478.54 372.52 267.60
Tax 121.42 94.73 61.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 357.12 277.79 206.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 357.12 277.79 206.02
Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.51 25.29 18.76
Diluted EPS 32.51 25.29 18.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.51 25.29 18.76
Diluted EPS 32.51 25.29 18.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:55 pm
