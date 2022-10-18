Gujarat Fluoro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,453.12 crore, up 52.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,453.12 crore in September 2022 up 52.63% from Rs. 952.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 357.12 crore in September 2022 up 73.34% from Rs. 206.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 556.90 crore in September 2022 up 66.91% from Rs. 333.66 crore in September 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 32.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.76 in September 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 3,950.30 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.68% returns over the last 6 months and 87.39% over the last 12 months.