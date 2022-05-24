 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Burnpur Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.17 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Burnpur Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.17 crore in March 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 43.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.96 crore in March 2022 down 6.85% from Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2021.

Burnpur Cement shares closed at 5.92 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.34% returns over the last 6 months and 63.09% over the last 12 months.

Burnpur Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.17 35.72 43.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.17 35.72 43.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.85 39.85 35.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.05 2.13 -0.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.60 1.56 1.60
Depreciation 2.78 2.78 2.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.85 24.92 5.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 -35.52 -1.76
Other Income 0.02 46.68 1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 11.17 -0.69
Interest 16.83 16.25 14.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.67 -5.09 -15.44
Exceptional Items -- -0.01 0.00
P/L Before Tax -16.67 -5.09 -15.44
Tax 0.28 0.30 0.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.96 -5.39 -15.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.96 -5.39 -15.87
Equity Share Capital 86.12 86.12 86.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.97 -0.63 -1.84
Diluted EPS -1.97 -0.63 -1.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.97 -0.63 -1.84
Diluted EPS -1.97 -0.63 -1.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Burnpur Cement #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 11:27 am
