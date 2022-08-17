Blue Chip Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 945.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 945.45% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 253.98% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Blue Chip shares closed at 0.45 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.50% returns over the last 12 months.