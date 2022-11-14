 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Biocon Q2 results: Consolidated net profit falls 66% to Rs 47 crore, revenue rises 26%

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST

Biocon Biologics Limited saw 34 percent year-on-year increase in revenue at Rs 997 crore.

Sequentially,Biocon's net profit slumped 67 percent from Rs 144 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY22).

Drugmaker Biocon Ltd on November 14 reported a 66 percent slump in consolidated net profit at Rs 46.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Kiran Muzumdar-Shaw-led company had posted a net profit of Rs 138 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the company's profit slumped 67 percent from Rs 144 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY22).

The profit after tax for the quarter under review was impacted by Biocon's decision to adopt the new tax regime notified u/s 115BAA of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Consequently, the company has written off a Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) balance of Rs 107 crore in the current financial results, which can no longer be carried forward, it said in a regulatory filing. "Further, all existing deferred tax balances in Biocon Limited have also been remeasured using the reduced income tax rates expected to be applied under the new regime," it added.

Revenue from operations increased 26 percent to Rs 2,320 crore in the said quarter as against Rs 1,840 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Further, Biocon's core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up by 34 percent at Rs 816 crore, representing healthy core operating margins of 35 percent versus 33 percent in the same quarter last year, it added.

In segment-wise revenue, Biocon's generics registered an 18 percent rise at Rs 623 crore, while Biosimilars - Biocon Biologics Limited saw a 34 percent year-on-year increase at Rs 997 crore. Biocon Biologics contributes 42 percent to the overall Biocon Revenue.