Biocon Biologics inks out-licensing agreement with Yoshindo Inc

Biocon Biologics on Monday said it has inked an out-licensing agreement with Yoshindo Inc to commercialise its two biosimilar assets in the Japanese market.
Under the terms of this deal, Japan-based Yoshindo gets exclusive commercialisation rights in Japan for Ustekinumab and Denosumab -- developed and manufactured by Biocon Biologics -- for an addressable market opportunity of USD 700 million, Biocon Biologics said in a statement.
Biocon Biologics, a unit of Biocon, will receive an upfront license fee as well as additional payments on the achievement of certain development milestones over the next few years.
Ustekinumab biosimilar is a monoclonal antibody used to treat several autoimmune conditions, including psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteoporosis. "Once approved, these products will expand our offering of affordable, high-quality biosimilars in the Japanese market and help address unmet patient needs in bone health and immunology therapy areas," Biocon Biologics Deputy Chief Executive Officer Shreehas Tambe said.