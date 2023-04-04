 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Doge in, Larry Bird out: How Elon Musk is reshaping Twitter

Vikas SN
Apr 04, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

One of the biggest changes is enabling users to buy blue checkmarks. Twitter is also bringing in several features which were previously available for free, under the Twitter Blue subscription. That said, there are many celebrities and organisations that have decided to not subscribe.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk had replaced the blue bird logo on the social media platform with Doge.

April 4, 2023 marks exactly a year since Tesla chief executive Elon Musk first disclosed his stake in social media platform Twitter, which made him the company's largest individual shareholder at the time.

The move eventually culminated in the mercurial tech billionaire buying the social media company in a $44 billion deal on October 28, 2022, after many dramatic twists and turns -- right from legal challenges to public spats to disparaging memes and the threat of a courtroom trial – all of which lasted for months.

The chaos didn't end there. After taking over the firm, Musk has completely changed how Twitter operates and drastically cut the company's costs, including reducing its workforce by about 75 percent, pushing out the top management, emptying out offices, slashing its cloud costs, cutting down employee benefits and stopping vendor payments, among others.

On April 4, Twitter changed its iconic log of the blue bird, called Larry Bird, on its web application to "doge", the Shiba Inu dog meme linked to the dogecoin cryptocurrency.