    Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump's Twitter account

    Trump's account was banned from the platform early last year for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 20, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
    Donald Trump (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    Former US president Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated on November 19 after the platform's new owner Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of voters supported the move.

    "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted. "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he added.

    Musk bought Twitter less than a month ago for $44 billion.

    Twitter on Friday reinstated the accounts of U.S. comedian Kathy Griffin and academic Jordan Peterson.

    Musk confirmed the move in a tweet, adding that the account of satirical website Babylon Bee was also reinstated.

    The Tesla Inc chief earlier this month said Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account would be permanently suspended without a warning.

    The comment came as Griffin's account was banned earlier this month after the U.S. comedian changed her name to Elon Musk. The #FreeKathy hashtag was later circulating on Twitter.

    Twitter had also paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service last Friday as fake accounts mushroomed.

    The fake accounts purporting to be big brands, included those of Musk's Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle and Lockheed Martin.

    (With inputs from agencies)
    first published: Nov 20, 2022 08:07 am