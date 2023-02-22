 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Deep tech skills growth 3 times that of core IT skills: SSC NASSCOM

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

Kirti Seth, CEO of Sector Skills Council NASSCOM, talks about the increasing demand for deep tech skills and how well India and its corporate world are prepared to welcome new-age talent

Examples of deep technology include quantum computing, photonics & electronics, robotics & drones, and blockchain.

The growth of deep tech skills has been three times greater than that of core IT skills, Kirti Seth, CEO of the Sector Skills Council (SSC) NASSCOM, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Five years ago, the absolute numbers were smaller and there was a gap between supply and demand, she said. Now, while the absolute numbers are larger, there is still a supply shortfall because deep tech is embedded everywhere, she said.

Examples of deep technology include quantum computing, photonics & electronics, robotics & drones, and blockchain.

The SSC, as part of NASSCOM, is tasked with reskilling and upskilling India’s workforce to ensure talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills and jobs. Seth said investment in training programmes, labs, projects and any form of experience to build skill sets is done across the board and not limited to tech. Edited excerpts: 