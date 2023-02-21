Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today February 21: Bitcoin tests near 8-month highs crossing $25,000

Major cryptocurrencies were trading largely higher on February 21 as the global crypto market-cap rose 1.36 percent to $1.13 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 0.21 percent to $63.34 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.60 billion, 12.19% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $55.38 billion, which is 88.83% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.52%, an increase of 0.26% over the day, according to coinmarketcap.

As of 10:00 am on February 21, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):