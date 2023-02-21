English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today February 21: Bitcoin tests near 8-month highs crossing $25,000

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading largely higher on February 21 as the global crypto market-cap rose 1.36 percent to $1.13 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 0.21 percent to $63.34 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.60 billion, 12.19% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $55.38 billion, which is 88.83% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.52%, an increase of 0.26% over the day, according to coinmarketcap.

    As of 10:00 am on February 21, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24 HOUR (PERCENT)
    Bitcoin20,95,9992.23
    Tether USD84.72-0.33
    Alchemy Pay3.750017.58
    Ripple33.45840.17
    Ethereum1,43,0000.60
    Dogecoin7.4790-0.13
    FTX Token147-2.28

     

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:10 am