Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today February 21: Bitcoin tests near 8-month highs crossing $25,000

Major cryptocurrencies were trading largely higher on February 21 as the global crypto market-cap rose 1.36 percent to $1.13 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 0.21 percent to $63.34 billion.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.60 billion, 12.19% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $55.38 billion, which is 88.83% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.52%, an increase of 0.26% over the day, according to coinmarketcap.
As of 10:00 am on February 21, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24 HOUR (PERCENT)
|Bitcoin
|20,95,999
|2.23
|Tether USD
|84.72
|-0.33
|Alchemy Pay
|3.7500
|17.58
|Ripple
|33.4584
|0.17
|Ethereum
|1,43,000
|0.60
|Dogecoin
|7.4790
|-0.13
|FTX Token
|147
|-2.28