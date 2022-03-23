Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Policy Central

Wyoming Senator's Crypto Bill to Receive Democratic Support: Source



In a move that could bolster support for the cryptocurrency industry in Washington, DC, at least one Democratic senator is poised to co-sponsor a key piece of legislation being drafted by Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, and a long-time Bitcoin holder. According to a source familiar with the matter, the legislation is likely to be co-sponsored by one or two Democratic senators who represent states on either coast. If this comes to pass, it would let the bill's supporters brand the effort as bipartisan—an important potential development given the highly partisan atmosphere in Congress, and given how Democratic leadership has been largely hostile to crypto. Read more here.

