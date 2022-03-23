English
    Last Updated : March 23, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz


    • Policy Central

      Wyoming Senator's Crypto Bill to Receive Democratic Support: Source


      In a move that could bolster support for the cryptocurrency industry in Washington, DC, at least one Democratic senator is poised to co-sponsor a key piece of legislation being drafted by Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, and a long-time Bitcoin holder. According to a source familiar with the matter, the legislation is likely to be co-sponsored by one or two Democratic senators who represent states on either coast. If this comes to pass, it would let the bill's supporters brand the effort as bipartisan—an important potential development given the highly partisan atmosphere in Congress, and given how Democratic leadership has been largely hostile to crypto. Read more here.

    • Crypto Buzz

      Crypto.com Nabs FIFA World Cup Sponsorship for Undisclosed Sum


      Crypto exchange Crypto.com has made another splash in the world of sports partnerships, announcing that it will be an official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The partnership will put the exchange’s branding all around the tournament’s Qatar venue, as well as within the stadium’s broadcast view. The total compensation for the deal was undisclosed. Read here.

    • NFT Centre

      Bored Ape and CryptoPunk NFTs Owner Yuga Labs Raises $450M at $4B Valuation


      Yuga Labs announced that it has raised $450 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz, bringing the Web3 company to a total valuation of $4 billion. The Miami-based Yuga Labs confirmed the funding and valuation numbers to Decrypt via email today. Animoca Brands, Coinbase, MoonPay, and FTX are among the other Web3 companies that contributed to the massive funding round, which is Yuga Labs’ first to date. As a leading NFT brand, Yuga Labs—which created the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs and recently acquired the CryptoPunks and Meebits IP from Larva Labs—is looking to further expand its presence. With its new funding, Yuga plans to hire more employees and develop brand partnerships. Read more here.

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate show | Women should be open to learning and take responsibility of new opportunities

